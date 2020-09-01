Nathaniel K. PipkinsFayetteville—Retired US Army MSG Nathaniel Kembery Pipkins age 89, 4737 Dominion Road of Fayetteville, departed this life on Monday, August 31, 2020.Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial at a later date at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife of 44 years Jean Pipkins; son, Ernest Sanford Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Pickins, Mellanor Bridges, Jeamene Sanford, Freida Cook, and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.