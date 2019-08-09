|
Nedra Canady Hurst
Fayetteville—On the evening of 8/3/2019, Nedra Canady Hurst passed away at the age of 89. She was born to William and Mary Canady of Fayetteville on 11/18/1929. She was predeceased by two brothers: Odell and Floyd (Buddy) Canady. Four sisters: Mary (Sister) Canady, Ruth Langdon, Louise (Billie) DeArdo, Helen Waterson and Theresa Chason. She married Command Sgt. Major John Bell Hurst on 12/7/1952 and together raised five children. Three sons: Damon married to Kathleen of Rio Rancho, NM, John Bell III and Mark Hurst of Fayetteville. Two daughters: Trisha David married to Steve and Regina Seffels married to Mark of Fayetteville. Also survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Four nieces and one nephew. She received a Bachelor's Degree with Honors in Sociology from Fayetteville State University. After graduation she was a counselor for drug and alcohol rehabilitation at Behavioral Health Care. She was an active member of Village Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, VA, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019