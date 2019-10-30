|
Neila Mangum
Lumberton —After an extended illness, Neila Roberts Mangum made her heavenward destination on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from her home in Lumberton, NC.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. 2019, at Sandy Plains United Methodist Church, 2468 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke, NC. Burial will follow in the Locklear Family Cemetery.
She was born March 5th, 1932 to Alfred and Elda (Beck) Roberts of Pigeon, Michigan where she lived through age 18. In 1950 she graduated as salutatorian of her high school class, and entered Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. In 1954 she graduated from Asbury College with a major in history, and minors in English and Spanish. In 1977 she received a Masters degree in Reading Education from Appalachian State University. Neila was a career educator, teaching at the junior high, high school and college level in Kentucky and North Carolina.
She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, the Reverend Dr. Robert L. Mangum, 3 children: Phyllis Mangum Rocco (Carmine) Waynesville, NC; Susan Mangum Moore (Steve) Pembroke, NC; Steve Mangum (Dena) Fuquay-Varina, NC;14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
Neila was a member of Sandy Plains United Methodist Church, Pembroke NC and served as church pianist for many years and was very active with the United Methodist Women.
Donations may be made to either of Neila's favorite causes in lieu of flowers: Sandy Plains United Methodist Women Mission Fund, Robeson County Church and Community Center, Wycliffe Bible Translators or CBM Camp Grace.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 6-9 pm at Prospect United Methodist Church, 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton, NC.
Home visitation: home of Susan and Steve Moore; 2056 Red Bank Road, Pembroke, NC, Tuesday, October 29th –Thursday, October 31st, 2019, 1:00-7:30 PM
Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019