Dr. Neill Edwin Clark
Fayetteville —Dr. Neill Edwin Clark, 87, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Clark was born June 27, 1932 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Etta Marsh MacFadyen and Clarence Eugene Clark. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Alexander Clark.
Edwin was a graduate of Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then got his doctorate in Optometry from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. Dr. Clark practiced Optometry for 43 years in Fayetteville.
Dr. Clark was a lifetime member of MacPherson Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Teacher.
He was the CEO of Skibo Properties L.L.C.
His quiet demeanor ,great sense of humor, and gentle spirit made him a friend to all. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at MacPherson Presbyterian Church with Rev. James Randall, officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 2-3 P.M. and also following the service in the fellowship hall at the church on Sunday.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Billie Hobbs Clark of the home; son, David Edwin Clark and wife Renea Hubbard of Fayetteville; grandson, Davis Alexander Clark of Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MacPherson Presbyterian Church, 3525 Cliffdale Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020