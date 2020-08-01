1/
Nelda Kraus Smith
Eastover, NC—Nelda Kraus Smith, 89, of Eastover, NC passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1930 in Trieste, Italy to the late Lodovico and Giovanna Tocar Kraus.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" J. Smith.
Nelda is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Gilpatrick and husband Larry of Parsonsfield, ME and Robin Fulcher and husband Kenny of Eastover, NC; one son, John "JJ" Smith and wife Tara of Fayetteville, NC; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:00 PM at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
A mass will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 357 N. Cool Spring St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
