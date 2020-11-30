1/
Nell Black McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell Black McDonald
McDonald—Nell Black McDonald, 80, of Lillington went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Nell was born on September 20, 1940 to the late Melvin and Aliene Coats Black and is preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Melissa Black.
Nell was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. She married Hugh McDonald, the love of her life, on August 4, 1962. Besides her husband, she leaves behind two daughters: Melissa McDonald, and husband, Eric Grundstrom, and Susan McDonald Sigfrit, and husband Rich; five grandchildren: Eleanor and Colin McDonald; and Jonathan, Caitlin, and Em Sigfrit; and three nieces: Linda Taylor, Carol Johnson, and Nancy Gilchrist.
Nell was always active in her church. As a member she held several offices and played the piano for many years. She loved the Lord, but would also tell you exactly what she was thinking. She had a strong personality and was not afraid to jump in to get things accomplished. She will be missed by those who were fortunate to know her.
Graveside service for Nell was held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Ephesus Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 530 Peach Farm Road, Lillington, NC 27546. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved