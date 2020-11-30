Nell Black McDonaldMcDonald—Nell Black McDonald, 80, of Lillington went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.Nell was born on September 20, 1940 to the late Melvin and Aliene Coats Black and is preceded in death by her grandparents Henry and Melissa Black.Nell was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. She married Hugh McDonald, the love of her life, on August 4, 1962. Besides her husband, she leaves behind two daughters: Melissa McDonald, and husband, Eric Grundstrom, and Susan McDonald Sigfrit, and husband Rich; five grandchildren: Eleanor and Colin McDonald; and Jonathan, Caitlin, and Em Sigfrit; and three nieces: Linda Taylor, Carol Johnson, and Nancy Gilchrist.Nell was always active in her church. As a member she held several offices and played the piano for many years. She loved the Lord, but would also tell you exactly what she was thinking. She had a strong personality and was not afraid to jump in to get things accomplished. She will be missed by those who were fortunate to know her.Graveside service for Nell was held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Ephesus Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 530 Peach Farm Road, Lillington, NC 27546. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.