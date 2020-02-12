Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Stedman Church of God of Prophecy

Nellie Grace (Jackson) Adcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Grace (Jackson) Adcox Obituary
Nellie Grace (Jackson) Adcox
Fayetteville—Ms. Nellie Grace Adcox, 85 passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bethesda Healthcare Facility in Eastover.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubbard Jackson and Bertie Bullock Jackson; husband, Elmer Lee Adcox, Sr.; and sons, Donlad Jackson and Elmer Lee Adcox, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Jackson & wife, Toni; daughter, Rhonda Adcox; sisters, Joyce Bathke and Lois Smith; brother, Roy Jackson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -