Nellie Grace (Jackson) Adcox
Fayetteville—Ms. Nellie Grace Adcox, 85 passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Bethesda Healthcare Facility in Eastover.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubbard Jackson and Bertie Bullock Jackson; husband, Elmer Lee Adcox, Sr.; and sons, Donlad Jackson and Elmer Lee Adcox, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Jackson & wife, Toni; daughter, Rhonda Adcox; sisters, Joyce Bathke and Lois Smith; brother, Roy Jackson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020