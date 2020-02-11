Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Nelson Ray Hipp


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelson Ray Hipp Obituary
Nelson Ray Hipp
Fayetteville—Nelson R. Hipp, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born on February 18, 1946 to the late Carson Ray and Jimmie (Wiley) Hipp. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Hipp.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife, Kim of Fayetteville, NC; his son, Michael Hipp and wife, Chanel of Ontario, OH; his daughter, Connie Bardsly of Galveston, TX; brother, Carson Hipp and wife, Debbie of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and two nieces.
Nelson was a veteran of the US Army, proudly serving over 24 years. Following his military career, he commuted to NC State where he worked as a graphic artist for 10 years.
He loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting, fishing and his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 11-11:45am on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral service will follow in the Rogers and Breece Chapel at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at LaFayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -