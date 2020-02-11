|
Nelson Ray Hipp
Fayetteville—Nelson R. Hipp, 73, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was born on February 18, 1946 to the late Carson Ray and Jimmie (Wiley) Hipp. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Hipp.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife, Kim of Fayetteville, NC; his son, Michael Hipp and wife, Chanel of Ontario, OH; his daughter, Connie Bardsly of Galveston, TX; brother, Carson Hipp and wife, Debbie of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and two nieces.
Nelson was a veteran of the US Army, proudly serving over 24 years. Following his military career, he commuted to NC State where he worked as a graphic artist for 10 years.
He loved the outdoors and was passionate about hunting, fishing and his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 11-11:45am on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A funeral service will follow in the Rogers and Breece Chapel at 12 noon. Burial will follow the service at LaFayette Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020