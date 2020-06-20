Nilsa Ivette De Los Santos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nilsa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nilsa Ivette De Los Santos
Fayetteville—73, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graveside: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:00AM Cumberland Memorial Gardens Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc., of Fayetteville, NC..



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved