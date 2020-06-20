Nilsa Ivette De Los Santos
Fayetteville—73, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graveside: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:00AM Cumberland Memorial Gardens Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc., of Fayetteville, NC..
Fayetteville—73, passed Thursday, June 18, 2020. Graveside: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11:00AM Cumberland Memorial Gardens Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc., of Fayetteville, NC..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.