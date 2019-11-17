Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Niranjan Shah
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC
Niranjan Shah


1958 - 2019
Niranjan Shah Obituary
Niranjan Shah
Lumberton—Niranjan "Jim" Shah, age 61, of Lumberton, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on March 11, 1958 to Sharada Shah and the late Pravinchandra C. Shah. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sangita "Sandy" Shah.
He owned and operated several gas stations & hotel/motels in the region. Growing his small businesses contributed to the growth of his hometown, Lumberton, NC. He was also an active member in the community, serving on the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce on several boards.
Jim was loved and survived by his mother Sharada Shah, brother Ketan Shah, and his sister-in-law Meena Shah, all living in India. He was adored and survived by his daughter Shrujal "Susie" Patel, son-in-law Shanup Patel, his son Kimit Shah, & his daughter-in-law Dhara Shah.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 East 5th Street in Lumberton, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
