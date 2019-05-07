Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Nita Davis Tew

1916 - 2019

Fayetteville—Nita Davis Tew, 102, a loving mother and grandmother died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Highland House Assisted Living.

Nita was born June 10, 1916 in Fayetteville to the late D. Ira Davis and Mary Bell Monroe. She married Kelly Tew on April 5, 1936.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Tew and a daughter, Elta Griffin Rice.

Nita was a lifelong resident of Fayetteville, NC. She retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. in 1978. Nita was very active with the Sears Retirement Club and traveled with them.

Music was her love and she enjoyed playing the piano for church, nursing homes and friends. She sang with the Fayetteville Chapter of Sweet Adelines and traveled with them for competition.

Nita was a member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was the pianist for special services.

Nita is survived by a daughter, Mary Fischer (Kenneth); son, Stanley Tew (Nikki); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; special friends, Ken and Cathy Rice and Betty Tew.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Robert James, officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10-11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church 201 Anderson St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 or Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361.

