Norma Jane ManzFayetteville—Norma J. Manz, 92, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born in Massachusetts in 1927 to the late Henry and Blanche (Sedleau) Beaudry.Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Hans J. ManzShe is survived by Pamalla Ann Stockho; daughter; of Gig Harbor, WA and Linda Manz Bailey; daughter, of St Pauls, NC.Norma was a caring person, a loving wife, a wonderful mother and friend who will be dearly missed.