Greenville—Norma Johanna Bloh McNally of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Fayetteville, born September 25, 1922, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the presence of Jesus for eternity.

Funeral services will be held in Fayetteville, N.C. at St. James Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Burial will take place at LaFayette Memorial Park.

Norma was born in Giddings, Texas and graduated from Texas Christian University. Her first job was cashier at Boulevard Drive-In Theatre in Fayetteville, N.C. She then went back to school, received a teaching degree and taught for many years in Cumberland County Schools. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening and being with her children and grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. McNally, two of her sons, David McNally and Don McNally and two of her sisters, Irene McNally and Vivian Holliday. She is survived by her son Danny D. McNally and wife, Lorraine, her brothers William G. Bloh and wife, Marcia, and Robert Bloh and wife, De. Surviving grandchildren are Patrick McNally and wife, Lynn, Jack McNally and wife Jessica, Kate McNally and husband, William Howard, Lauren Parker and husband Michael, and David McNally and wife, Emily. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1424 Morganton Road, PO Box 53276, Fayetteville, N.C. 28305.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 4 to June 5, 2019