Norma Sheasley Casto
Fayetteville—Mrs. Norma Sheasley Casto, 97, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born February 2, 1922 to Ross and Mary Sheasley in Mahoning, Ohio.
One of Norma's best experiences working as a young nurse was in the Santa Monica delivery room which catered to the stars, here she delivered babies to famous celebrities such as Esther Williams. She also worked in Sharon, PA as a delivery nurse until she transferred to the Oak Ridge Hospital delivery room where she remained until her retirement in the 80's. It was during her time at Oak Ridge that she met and married William.
In 2004 she and William moved to Fayetteville to be closer to their family. In Norma's spare time she developed a passion for drawing and was a great cartoonist. She lived a full life and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband William R. Castro.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Casto of Fayetteville; her step-daughter, Cathy Mitchell of Fayetteville; her step-son William Richard Casto (Pam) of Lubbock, TX and her grandson Richard William Casto III of Austin, TX.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019