Norman F. R. Strasser, Sr.
Hope Mills—Norman F.R. Strasser Sr., 75, of Hope Mills, N.C. (formally of Manitowoc and Stevens Point, WI) was born January 27, 1945 and passed away at his home on February 21, 2020.
Born in Stevens Point, WI, he was the son of Walter and Agnes (Halkowski) Strasser. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for ten and half years earning many medals and battle ribbons.
He lived in Stevens Point, WI until 1963. He also lived in St. Nazianz for 22 years (1978-2000) and Manitowoc for 14 years (2000-2014) until he moved to Hope Mills, N.C. where he lived with his fiancée Katherine Bennett.
He is survived by his family members from Wisconsin; children; grandchildren; his two ex-wives; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Agnes Strasser; a sister, Darlene Wierzba; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Wierzba; a son, Henry Strasser; a son-in-law Nyle Franz; and an ex wife, Linda (Hawley) Smith.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020