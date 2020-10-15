Nu My PhamFayetteville—Nu My Pham, 75, of Fayetteville, NC peacefully went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020.Nu and her husband, Huyen came to the United States in April of 1975 from Saigon, South Vietnam and worked tirelessly to create a new life and an environment of unlimited opportunities for their children. Together, they opened Carolina Shoe Repair on Person St. but are most remembered as the owners of Hay Street Shoe Shop where Huyen mastered the art of cobbling and Nu greeted customers for nearly 40 years.It has been said that while Huyen repaired shoes for the patrons, Nu tended to their 'soles'. Never one to hesitate to speak the word of God and pray with anyone anywhere, she touched the hearts of many throughout the community with her unwavering faith and genuine compassion for everyone from all walks of life without prejudice or judgement. Her greatest passion was to share the love of Christ with everyone she knew or to the stranger she just met. She loved to read the Bible, work in her beautiful garden and dote on her grandchildren. Heaven is rejoicing at her presence."Well done, thou good and faithful servant" – Matthew 25:21Nu was preceded in death by her husband, Huyen Pham; parents, Ngo Dinh Ngoc and Dan Thi Nguyen; brothers, Ngo Dinh Xinh and Ngo Dinh Phuoc, and sisters, Ngo Thi Ngan, Ngo Thi Nhung, Ngo Thi Tuyet and Ngo Thi Loc.Nu is survived by her children; Caroline Vongkaseum of Flower Mound, TX and Ben Pham of Fayetteville, NC; sisters, Ngo Thi Tuyet Mai of Annapolis, MD, Ngo Thi Xam of Vietnam, and Ngo Thi Hong of Osaka, Japan, and grandchildren, Christian Vongkaseum, Hunter Pham and Jayden Pham.A memorial service will be held at 3PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Hay Street United Methodist Church sanctuary with Rev. David Blackman officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service on the front lawn of the church. In light of COVID-19 the family is limiting service attendance to 100.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Hay Street United Methodist Church, 320 Hay St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.