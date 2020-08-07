1/1
Ola K. Solomon
Fayetteville—Ola Grace Kinlaw Solomon, 82, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Bladen County, Ola is the daughter of the late Henry and Madie Hester Kinlaw. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Morse and brothers, Robert Kinlaw and Leonard Kinlaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Jan Fischer and husband Dana; granddaughter, Brittany Millson and husband Chris; sisters, Kay Prevatte and husband James and Frances Brown; brother, Clifton Kinlaw and wife Frances; sister-in-law, Pat Kinlaw; and a host of other family members and friends.
Ola was a beautiful and caring Christian lady that truly loved her family and her church family at Hillside Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook, better known as "Betty Crocker". She will be truly missed by all. We love you Gramma...until we meet again.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Hillside Baptist Church at 3807 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
