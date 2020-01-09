|
Olive Messier
Spring Lake—Olive Messier, 92, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on January 8, 2020.
She was born to the late Samuel and Norma Corrine Branch on October 31, 1927 in Clayville Rhode Island.
Olive will be missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind three children, Linda Strickland and Ron Messier, both of Spring Lake and Kenneth Branch and wife Sandra of Gulfport, Florida; one sister, Edith Powell of Jamestown, Rhode Island; three brothers, Melvin Branch and wife Debbie of Greenville, Rhode Island, Robert Branch, Sr. of Scituate , Rhode Island and Wendle Branch of Cranston, Rhode Island; five Grandchildren, Nichole Smith and husband Jason, Toni Strickland, Kelle Wendling and husband Chaz, and Kendra Branch ; and five great-grandchildren, Christina Griffin, Dylan Smith, Kayla Smith, Paige Wendling, Adam Wendling and Jayce Jacubiak, as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life honoring Olive on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gourd Springs Baptist Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to 1130 Rainey Drive, Spring Lake NC 28390. Service entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020