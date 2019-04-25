Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Beulah United Methodist Church
4610 Corinth Church Road
Roseboro, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Beulah United Methodist Church
4610 Corinth Church Road
Roseboro, NC
Olivia Williams Butler

Olivia Williams Butler Obituary
Olivia Williams Butler
Fayetteville—Ms. Olivia Williams Butler, 97 passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2019 at The Gardens of Roseboro.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Beulah United Methodist Church, 4610 Corinth Church Road, Roseboro, NC 28382, officiating will be Rev. Roy Hilburn. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.
She was born in Sampson County to the late, John Robert Williams & Roveliar Warren Williams. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Albert A. Butler; brother, A.D. Williams and sisters, Jessie Williams Honeycutt, Thelma Williams Tew, Agnes Williams Butler and Theressa Butler Johnson.
Olivia grew up attending Beulah United Methodist Church and after moving to Fayetteville she attended Gardners United Methodist Church. She also retired with 25 years of service as a receptionist with the Cumberland County Inspections Department.
She is survived by her children, Richard A. Butler & wife, Roberta and Karen Butler Clemenger & husband, Julian Robert Clemenger; grandchildren, Richard A. Butler, Jr. & wife, Jennifer, Rustin E. Butler & wife, Elizabeth, Linc Butler & wife, Rebecca, Jennifer McFarland and Leslie McFarland; and great grandchildren, Kelsey, Logan, Josh, conner, Emma & Sydney Butler and Megan Tampa.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
