Orvile Gene Robinette
Raeford—MSG (Retired) Orville Gene Robinette, Jr., age 64, of Raeford passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Mr. Robinette was born on September 29, 1955 in Logan, WV. He graduated from Cape Fear High School where he was an active football player. From there he attended Appalachian State University. After his schooling he joined the US Army in 1974 and retired with an honorable discharge after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Helen A. Robinette of the home; two daughters, Lisa Buschhardt (Mike) of Raeford, NC and Christy Johns (Mike) of Parkton, NC; a son, Orville Gene (Robbie) Robinette III (Denise) of Raeford, NC; His parents Orville Gene (Robby) Robinette Sr. and Patricia A. Robinette of Kingwood, TX.; a sister, Kathy R. Bailey (John) of Humble, TX; a brother, Michael Robinette (Tamela) of Stedman, NC; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his life with full Military Honors will be held 10:00 am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery, 400 Murchison Road, Spring Lake, NC.
The family and friends may come to the funeral home from 9 am until 5pm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday for viewing.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019