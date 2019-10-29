|
Osbin Franklin "Buddy" Dowd
White Oak—Osbin Franklin "Buddy" Dowd, 86, of White Oak, NC died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.
Mr. Dowd is survived by his wife, Dainese Dowd of the home; daughters Treva (Charles) Towne of Charleston, SC; Judy (Douglas) Dowd-Strickland of White Oak; sons Keith (Mary Alice) Dowd and Tracy (Crystal) Dowd all of White Oak; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at White Oak Baptist Church, 9724 NC 53 West, White Oak, NC. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 2:30. Burial will be in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the White Oak Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019