Ottis B. Strickland
Bunnlevel—Mr. Ottis B. Strickland, 79, of Bunnlevel passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cumberland County, the son of the late Eric B. and Bernetta Ray Strickland. In addition to his parents, Ottis was preceded in death by his brother, Angus Strickland; sisters, Wilma Webb and Delores Carroll. He barbered over 60 years in Bunnlevel in the shop next to the house. Ottis farmed and began Strickland Backhoe Service which he operated for 29 years. Ottis was a founding member of the Flat Branch Volunteer Fire Department. He was long time member of Harmony Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 50 years. Ottis cherished and enjoyed the many friendships made over his lifetime. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Ottis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah Lanier Strickland of the home; daughters, Debra Honeycutt (Scott) of Bunnlevel, Carol Holland (Shane) of Bunnlevel; 4 grandchildren, Jeremiah Honeycutt (Brittney), Eric Honeycutt (Jessica), Jackson Holland and Kendall Holland; 2 great-grandchildren, Elam and Brayden; sister, Pat Temple (Gerald) of Bunnlevel; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington with Rev. Jerry Parsons officiating. Friends are invited to visit O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM to pay their respects to Mr. Strickland. The family will not be present during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 3566 NC 210 South, Bunnlevel, NC 28323 or Liberty Hospice, 105 Hunt Valley Dr., Dunn, NC 28334.
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
