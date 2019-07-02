Home

Elder Ottis R. Campbell
West Haven, CT—Elder Ottis R. Campbell, age 79 formerly of Raeford, NC transitioned on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1940 to the late Mr. Otis and Eldress Elouise Campbell. His surviving siblings are: Joyce C. Stewart, Jacqueline Campbell, John H. Campbell, Thomas Campbell, Elbert Campbell and Ricky Campbell. Funeral services will held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Trinity Temple Church of God with Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 2 to July 3, 2019
