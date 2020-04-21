|
Overseer Marina Garner
Fayetteville—Overseer Marina Garner, age 86 of 1806 North Street Ext. Fayetteville, NC departed this life on April 18, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Holy Temple FPCOD Church, 2414 Slater Ave. Fayetteville NC . Burial: Townsend Chapel Church Cemetery in Buie, NC. She is survived by: sons, David, Joseph, Larry, Charles, Sean and Clifton Garner; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020