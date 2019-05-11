|
Owen M. Smith
Wilmington, NC—Owen M Smith, 90, departed this life on Sunday, May 5th, 2019
Owen was born in Mackinaw, IL. The only son on Leslie and Helen Smith. Growing up with 4 sisters, his father's passing was untimely. As the youngest child and only son, Owen became the only man of the house when his father died very young leaving him to take care of his mother, four sisters and farm.
Owen graduated from University of Illinois and was a member of the Farmhouse fraternity. He served in the Korean War. His career started as an Ag/Vocational teacher until he joined State Farm Insurance. At State Farm, Owen held several positions in his 35-year career: Training Manager & Director, Agent and Agency Manager.
He met and married first love of his life, the late Betty Smith. They were married for 35 years. After her passing, he was fortunate to meet the second love of his life, Edelweiss Bulla Smith. They were married for 32 years. He was a devoted husband, father, stepfather and friend.
An active member of Highland Presbyterian, his faith was at the core of his essence. He was active in Sunday school, bible study, sang in the church choir and served as an elder for the church.
Owen never met a stranger and always had a joke to tell but they were always "true stories" He was a kind and generous man, willing to help anyone. He loved the St. Louis Cardinals, Virginia basketball and Tiger Woods playing golf.
In addition to his wives, Betty and Edelweiss, Owen was preceded in death by his parents and 4 sisters. He carries on his spirit in his children: son, Mike Smith, Daughter Tara Tyberg (Ted), daughter, Susan Ordell (Bill), son, Bill Smith (Karin), stepdaughter, Susan Bulla Whitaker; stepson, George H. Bulla, Jr (Randee); 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held in Charlottesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, donation memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice; 1414 Physicians Drive; Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 11 to May 12, 2019