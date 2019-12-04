|
Ozeen "Sam" Tyler
Roseboro—Ms. Ozeen "Sam" Tyler, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
She is survived by her two sons, John David Ridgen of Columbus, GA and Eddy Ridgen (Brenda) of Roseboro; two grandchildren, Stephanie Sauter (Pat) of Clayton and John David Ridgen, Jr. of Columbus, GA; one great grandson, Tyler Sauter; two sisters, Bobbie Dorman (Tom) of Goldsboro and Ollie Parker of Benson and several nieces and nephews.
Sam had several hobbies; she enjoyed fishing, dancing and bingo. She loved living at The Gardens of Roseboro where she always found time to organize fun events for the residents.
She will be remembered as a kind and generous person who was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Although she will be sorely missed, those who knew and loved her will remember the wonderful times she had with them.
A funeral service will be 2 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Rogers Breece Chapel with Pastor Tom Dorman and Don Myers officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 to 1:45 PM. Burial will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019