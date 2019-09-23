|
Pamela DuLong Sypult
Fayetteville—Pamela DuLong Sypult, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC, succumbing to long-term declining health.
Born and reared in Mobile, AL, she was a graduate of Murphy High School, an avid water skier, and a staunch Crimson Tide fan.
In 1972, she accompanied her parents, Louise and Buster DuLong, on relocation back to North Carolina, their birth state, settling in Fayetteville.
She was a twenty-eight year employee of Morgan Stanley (Smith Barney) beginning in their Fayetteville office and retiring in 2008 as a Client Relations Specialist in their Ashville, NC office. Upon retirement, she returned to her home in Fayetteville.
She was the proud single mom to her surviving children: Michelle Nesbitt Cooke, Cynthia Sypult Pianka (Jason), and Christopher Sypult (Jackie); a loving and doting grandmother to grandsons, Mitchell and Zander Cooke, and Waylon and Tyler Sypult, all of Fayetteville. Surviving treasured siblings are, Marie DuLong of Tryon, NC, and Alfred DuLong (Peggy) of Lake Wylie, SC.
A visitation will occur Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. with a service on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services, 4721 Dunrobin Drive, Hope Mills, NC. Interment will follow the service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pam's home after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cumberland County Council on Older Adults, 339 Devers Street, Fayetteville, NC 28303 or Autism Society of Cumberland County, 351 Wagoner Drive, Suite 410, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019