Pamela Hinton Knox
Wade—Pamela K. Knox 72, of Wade passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Pamela was born June 3, 1947 in Johnston Co. to the late William Henry Hinton and Gladys Ballance Hinton.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cumberland Memorial Garden Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home and other times at the residence.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Charlie Knox; stepdaughter, Christine Tate; 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild; sister, Joy Scott; brother, Dwight Hinton.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019