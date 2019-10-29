Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Memorial Garden Mausoleum Chapel

Pamela Hinton Knox


1947 - 2019
Pamela Hinton Knox Obituary
Pamela Hinton Knox
Wade—Pamela K. Knox 72, of Wade passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Pamela was born June 3, 1947 in Johnston Co. to the late William Henry Hinton and Gladys Ballance Hinton.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cumberland Memorial Garden Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home and other times at the residence.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Charlie Knox; stepdaughter, Christine Tate; 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild; sister, Joy Scott; brother, Dwight Hinton.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
