Pamela Ray
Southern Pines—Pamela Ray, 71, of Pinehurst and formerly Hope Mills, passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 29th with her husband by her side.
Born in Cincinnati, on Aug. 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late E.H. and Carol Playforth. Her family moved from Cincinnati to Hope Mills when she was 2 years old. Pam graduated from Hope Mills High School, as the class Valedictorian in 1967. She went on to earn her Bachelors' Degree in Early Childhood Development from UNC – Greensboro. In 1972 she started her career teaching E.C. students (exceptional children) in Fayetteville where she would later meet Randy Ray. The two married in the Spring of 1976, at the school where they both taught, surrounded by family, friends, and the school children they both loved. Pam taught in Fayetteville at many of the city's schools, including Dorothy Spainhour, Fuller Street, Walker Spivey, and Hope Mills Middle School before retiring in 2002. In March of 2020, Pam and Randy would move to Southern Pines, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.
In her spare time, Pam enjoyed doing crafts. She loved the time she spent creating many one-of-a-kind creations with her grandchildren. Pam collected Raggedy Ann and Andy pieces, hedgehogs, nativities, cardinals, Pez dispensers, and more. Even as her health began to limit her physically, she never wanted to be thought of as "different." She loved her Lord, her life, her family, and her dog Brody.
Pamela was the loving wife of Randy Ray. She is survived by their daughter Rebecca Newcomer and her husband Randy, of Pinehurst. She was the grandmother of Kaylee, Dallin, Ephram, Watson, and Leonna. Pam is also survived by her sister Sheila Hanrick and her brother Timmy Playforth, wife Susie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Pam was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Peace, and a grandson, Hollis Newcomer.
Her family will receive friends at Southview Baptist Church on Saturday, October 03, 2020, at 10 am with a memorial service to follow at 11 am.
Donations in Pam's memory may be made to Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan's Purse.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.