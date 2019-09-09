Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map

Pamela S. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela S. O'Brien Obituary
Pamela S. O'Brien
St. Pauls—Pamela Sue O'Brien, 60, of St. Pauls, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in High Point, NC, Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Michael O'Brien; mother, Janette Tanner; and brother, Jamie Lockamy.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Dees and husband Danny, Tiffany Woods, Crystal O'Brien, and Paul O'Brien; grandchildren, Justin Bacunawa, Jordan Woods, Joshua Dees, Sarah Odom, James Dees, and Dylan O'Brien; father, Clifford Lockamy; siblings, Earl Lockamy and wife Kathy, Janice Morton, Darlene Piocuda and husband Jorge; and Jeffery Tanner and wife Raine; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .
Pam was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now