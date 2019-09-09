|
Pamela S. O'Brien
St. Pauls—Pamela Sue O'Brien, 60, of St. Pauls, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in High Point, NC, Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Michael O'Brien; mother, Janette Tanner; and brother, Jamie Lockamy.
She is survived by her children, Melissa Dees and husband Danny, Tiffany Woods, Crystal O'Brien, and Paul O'Brien; grandchildren, Justin Bacunawa, Jordan Woods, Joshua Dees, Sarah Odom, James Dees, and Dylan O'Brien; father, Clifford Lockamy; siblings, Earl Lockamy and wife Kathy, Janice Morton, Darlene Piocuda and husband Jorge; and Jeffery Tanner and wife Raine; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at .
Pam was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019