Pamela Smith
Pamela Smith
Godwin— Pamela Smith, 62, Godwin, passed June 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Black's Chapel United Methodist Church. Cromartie Miller Funerals and Cremations in Dunn.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Black's Chapel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
9108922077
