Pamela Smith
Godwin— Pamela Smith, 62, Godwin, passed June 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Black's Chapel United Methodist Church. Cromartie Miller Funerals and Cremations in Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.