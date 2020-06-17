Or Copy this URL to Share

Godwin— Pamela Smith, 62, Godwin, passed June 13, 2020. A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Black's Chapel United Methodist Church. Cromartie Miller Funerals and Cremations in Dunn.



