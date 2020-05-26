|
Panayiota "Penny" Poulos
Fayetteville—Penny K. Poulos, 92, fell asleep peacefully in the arms of our Lord on May 24, 2020 surrounded by her children at her home in Fayetteville, NC. Penny was born in Mouzilo, Evrytania, Greece on April 28, 1928. Her parents were Demetrios and Maria Kappas. Penny and her family immigrated to the United States on January 7, 1948. Her family settled in Roanoke Rapids, NC, where they owned and worked at Jim's Lunch and learned English through simple but kind interactions with customers. Penny met her future husband, Gus Poulos, in Raleigh, NC at church on Easter Sunday. Gus was a partner at the Royal Grill before he and Penny owned and operated the New York Restaurant. They worked side by side and complemented each other beautifully in every way. Their deep faith in God and devotion to one another was the foundation for the loving life they built together.
Despite the hardship Penny faced as a child in Mouzilo during WWII and the Greek Civil War, she lived a life filled with compassion and love. She was resilient with a strong work ethic. She had unwavering faith, and boundless love for her friends and family. She was always looking for opportunities to help others and give to those in need. She was very active at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, and a proud member of the Daughters of Evrytania Association. She was a founding member of the local chapter of the Philoptochos Society, which was especially dear to her heart. This organization is dedicated to helping the poor and visiting the sick. She touched many people throughout the years with her caring, selfless service. She was a kind and loving soul and had the ability to make anyone feel like they were part of her family. You could feel her love through her beautiful smile, her big hugs, and her incredible baking that she shared with so many. Her legacy continues through the many women at the church whom she mentored, as well as her beloved family who adored her.
Penny was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Gus Poulos; her son, Jimmy Poulos; her brother, George Kappas and his wife Niki, and an infant sister. She was a nurturing mother to her son, Spiros Poulos; daughter, Mary Pappas and her husband Rev. Angelo Pappas. Penny was a treasured grandmother (Yiayia) to Chris Pappas; Dino Pappas and his wife Emily; Penny Pappas Walsh and her husband Martin. She was also overjoyed to become a great-grandmother (Yiayia-Yiayia) to Angelo and Maria Pappas. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Melba Poulos, widow of Chris Poulos; brother-in-law, John Poulos and his wife Kay Poulos. There are also many nephews, nieces, and cousins both here and in Greece whom she loved.
The family wishes to thank the Cape Fear Valley Hospice for their loving care, with special thanks to Shannon, Janet, Leslie and Yhetta. We also thank our neighbors: Gerald and Suzanne Beaney, Robert, Janna, and Max Warburg and Anne Hatch for their constant love and encouragement. Finally, we extend our deepest gratitude to our family and friends, both near and far, who have shown us so much love.
The Funeral Service will be private due to the current health conditions. A Memorial Service for Penny will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 614 Oakridge Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
"May Her Memory Be Eternal"
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2020