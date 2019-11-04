|
Patricia Ann Brewer Guy
Fayetteville—Patricia Ann Guy, 66, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Patricia was born December 18, 1952 in Robeson County, NC to the late Annie and Andrew Brewer. She worked at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church as a nursey worker and cook. Patricia was a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the Orr Sunday School Class.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Susie Reeder and Rev. Sandy Saunders, officiating. The family will receive friends in the gathering hall at the church following the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Guy and fiance Vernon and Michele Berry and husband Larry; sister, Wanda Downie; brothers, Lacy Jack Brewer and Charlie Brewer and wife Sabrina; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church 701 Westmont Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019