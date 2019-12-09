|
|
Patricia Ann La Rose
Fayetteville— Patricia A. La Rose, 74, of Fayetteville passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on December 6, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1945 in Chester, Georgia and graduated from Columbus Community College in Columbus, Georgia where she obtained her associate's degree. She retired in October of 2000 after more than thirty years of civil service with the Unites States Government.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband George La Rose III of more than 53 years. She is also survived by her two daughters; Perrie Medlin and Tracie Lee and her husband Richard; and her son, Steven La Rose; five grandchildren, Isaac Bruce and his wife Lorretta, Chelseigh Gaskins and her husband Trace, Dana O'Rourke, Jacob Johnson and Gracie Lee; Patricia also leaves behind seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Aubrey, and Austin Bruce and Isabella Gaskins, Nathan Chappell, Mason and Cole Gaskins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Margaret Turner.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved crafts and fishing and was also an avid gardener.
A celebration of life will be held a later date with family members and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019