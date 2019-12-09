Home

POWERED BY

Patricia Ann La Rose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann La Rose Obituary
Patricia Ann La Rose
Fayetteville— Patricia A. La Rose, 74, of Fayetteville passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on December 6, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1945 in Chester, Georgia and graduated from Columbus Community College in Columbus, Georgia where she obtained her associate's degree. She retired in October of 2000 after more than thirty years of civil service with the Unites States Government.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband George La Rose III of more than 53 years. She is also survived by her two daughters; Perrie Medlin and Tracie Lee and her husband Richard; and her son, Steven La Rose; five grandchildren, Isaac Bruce and his wife Lorretta, Chelseigh Gaskins and her husband Trace, Dana O'Rourke, Jacob Johnson and Gracie Lee; Patricia also leaves behind seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Aubrey, and Austin Bruce and Isabella Gaskins, Nathan Chappell, Mason and Cole Gaskins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Margaret Turner.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved crafts and fishing and was also an avid gardener.
A celebration of life will be held a later date with family members and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -