Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Patricia B. Morris

Patricia B. Morris Obituary
Patricia B. Morris
Fayetteville—Patricia B. Morris, 86, of Fayetteville, passed away on February 15, 2020. Pat retried after 35 years of civil service from the U.S. Air Force Corps of Engineers and U.S. Army Civil Service at Fort Bragg, N.C. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Bordeaux and Ila Lewis; brothers Henry and Gene Bordeaux and sisters Martha Dalessandro and Lois Wicker.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Edelman-Fann(Allen) and Michael Morris; sister Dorothy Hoover of California and grandchildren Jena E. Taft(Chris) and Justin Edelman(Amy).
A visitation will be held from 11:00 to 11:45 on Wednesday, February 19 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 following the visitation. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
