Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Patricia Barfield Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Barfield Mitchell Obituary
Patricia Barfield Mitchell
Fayetteville—Patricia Barfield Mitchell, 75, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Fayetteville on December 21, 1943 to the late Manley and Ruby Barfield. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine "Sissy" Jones and brother, Jimmy Hardee.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Jeff Shattuck of Florence, SC, Steve Shattuck and wife Karen of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Stephenie Brianna West and husband Michael of Statesboro, GA; and sisters, Nadine Holland of Fayetteville, Cinda Lou Leonard and husband Joe of Philadelphia, PA.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral will follow at 11am. The service will conclude with a burial at Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now