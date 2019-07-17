|
|
Patricia Barfield Mitchell
Fayetteville—Patricia Barfield Mitchell, 75, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Fayetteville on December 21, 1943 to the late Manley and Ruby Barfield. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine "Sissy" Jones and brother, Jimmy Hardee.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Jeff Shattuck of Florence, SC, Steve Shattuck and wife Karen of Fayetteville; granddaughter, Stephenie Brianna West and husband Michael of Statesboro, GA; and sisters, Nadine Holland of Fayetteville, Cinda Lou Leonard and husband Joe of Philadelphia, PA.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral will follow at 11am. The service will conclude with a burial at Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 19, 2019