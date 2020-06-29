Patricia Bartell
Laurel Hill— Patricia Lynn Bartell, 55, passed June 28, 2020. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel. Viewing will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Laurinburg Memorial Park .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.