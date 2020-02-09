|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Butler
Fayetteville —Mrs. Patricia "Patsy" Butler passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family.
The funeral will be conducted at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 followed by a graveside service at Lafayette Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Born in Cumberland County on December 25, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Wallace W. And Elma Carroll Dix.
Patsy was preceded in death by her brothers William, JP and Harold Dix and her sister Elizabeth Baker.
Patsy is survived by her husband, James "Junior" Butler of Fayetteville; daughters Gail Butler Dickens and husband Larry of Buies Creek, Jean Butler Britt of Fayetteville, Elaine Butler Stoker and husband Rick of Fayetteville and Angie Butler Britt and husband John of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Jamie Britt Strout and husband Jonathan, Chris Britt, Faith Dickens Fitzgerald and husband Dave, Kyle Stoker and wife Ashley, Becca Britt Hudson and husband Brandon and Julianne Britt; and five great-grandchildren Dean Campbell Stoker, Kaleb Strout, Phoenix Strout, Nate Fitzgerald and Izzie Fitzgerald; sisters Dorothy Hair of Dunn and Callie Sue Strickland of Winter Garden, Florida, niece and "other daughter" Theresa Simpson and a large and loving extended family.
Patsy was an active member of Second Baptist Church. She retired from the Cumberland County School System where she worked for over 20 years and spent many years as an active community volunteer at Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital and Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. Patsy was well-known for sharing her love with her family and friends through her delicious cooking.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patsy's honor to Second Baptist Church at 522 Person Street Fayetteville NC, 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020