Patricia H. Tyree
Patricia H. Tyree
Fayetteville—Patricia H. Tyree, 84, affectionately known as "Hauser" or "Miss Pat," joined her husband, Gene, at the feet of Jesus on July 14, 2020. Pat was born to Dallas and Evelyn Hauser in High Point, NC, where her parents owned a feed and seed store. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Gene; her son, Clyde; and her grandson, Edward. Surviving are her son, Dallas (Jamie); daughter, Lynn; granddaughter, Julia; sister, Cecilia (Glenn); two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews, cousins and several life-long friends.
Pat graduated from High Point College in 1959 where she studied early childhood education. She taught second and fourth grades before leaving the work force to be a full-time mom. She loved to knit, crochet and sew and never left home without a project. Pat was quietly generous with her possessions and affection.
The family will receive visitors at Village Baptist Church on Friday, July 14, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., and the funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Youth for Christ-Fayetteville at P.O. Box 35102, Fayetteville, NC 28303 made online at www.yfcfay.org/donate/.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
