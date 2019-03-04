Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Patricia Hall

Patricia Hall Obituary
Patricia Hall
Autryville—Mrs. Patricia Spell Hall, 77, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Mt. Carmel Church of God of Prophecy, 1655 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Autryville, with Bishop Warren H. Barfield, Sr., Reverend Lutrell Spell and Reverend Eddie Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Spell Cemetery, Roseboro. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
She was born December 6, 1941 in Sampson County and was preceded in death by her parents, Libby Carr and Florance Butler Spell; mother, Marcie Tyndall Spell; brothers, Festus Carr Spell, Lewis Uriah Spell, Edwin McKenzie; and sisters, Mildred Spell, Mable Spell Parker. She worked with J.M. Peters Auto Sales.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was faithful to her church, Mt. Carmel Church of God of Prophecy. She loved her family, friends, church family, and most of all she loved God.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanna Daniels (husband, Marcus) of Roseboro; two grandchildren, Jaclyn Daniels, John Marcus Daniels; two sisters, Ora "Sis" Roegiers of CT, Frances Hall of Fayetteville; and two brothers, Earl Spell of Beulaville, Lutrell Spell of Fremont.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
