Patricia J. Regis
Atlantic City, NJ—passed away at the age of 76. Patricia was born in Santa Cruz, California on May 22, 1943. She spent her early years in Fayetteville, North Carolina where her father served in the US Army for over thirty years. One of her greatest influences was her mother who was an elementary school teacher for over twenty-five years. Patricia "Patti" followed her dream and pursued degrees in education, a Bachelor's degree from Fayetteville State University and a Master's degree from North Carolina Central University. She was a high and middle school teacher in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. She was also a community college instructor in North Carolina. Patricia was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Patricia was an avid reader, enjoying the classics, fiction and nonfiction books. She was an amateur writer of plays and poems. She enjoyed going to book stores often buying 5 or 6 books at a time. Exploring tourist and historical sites in southern New Jersey was one of her favorite pastimes. Like her brothers and sister, she indulged in heated discussions and debates surrounding politics, religion, and the general state-of-the world. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, 1st Sgt. Cleveland and Gladys Regis. She will be sadly missed by her siblings, Pamela Regis Ward, Cleveland Regis, and Dr. Jon Regis; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be 2:30PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 2PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , at ALZ.com. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www. greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020