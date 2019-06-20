|
|
Patricia Jane Griffin Champion
Pittsboro, NC—Mrs. Patricia Jane Griffin Champion, 64, passed away at her home in Pittsboro, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
A native of Chatham County, Patricia was born August 30, 1954, daughter to the late Thomas Harold Griffin and Jean Johnson Griffin. She was employed with the Orange, Chatham and Person County Health Services until leaving to take care of her family. She was happiest taking care of people. She was real, down-to-earth and non-judgmental. A person, who easily made others feel comfortable with her great sense of humor and warm-filled laughter. Patricia could do anything with her hands; cooking, sewing and decorating cakes were some favorite things she would do for family and friends. She was also known for her beautiful crafts, especially the holiday orbs and Christmas wreaths she made every year. She was a doting grandmother, loving mother and faithful wife. For 39 years, she celebrated her love with her husband, Walter.
In addition to Walter, Patricia is survived by her two sons, Rodney Champion and Kevin Champion, both of Pittsboro, NC; her sisters, Carolyn Robinson (Randy) of Pittsboro, Sarrah Kelly of Pittsboro and Kathy Griffin Butler of Graham, NC; her brother, Thomas Harold Griffin, Jr. of Pittsboro; her grandchild, Kaylee Elizabeth Marie Champion; her Uncle, Robert Britt of Fayetteville, NC; and her Miniature Australian Shepherd, "Griffin".
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Rebecca Richardson (2018); and her brother, James Robert Griffin (2017).
The family received friends and guests from 5-7:00 p.m, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Donaldson Funeral Home and Cremation; 396 West Street, Pittsboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 20 to June 21, 2019