Patricia June "Patty" Fuller
1939 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" June Fuller
Fayetteville—Patricia June Fuller, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. "Patty" was born Patricia June Covey on August 18, 1939 in Norwich, NY to Richard and Pauline Covey.
Patty considered Afton, NY her hometown and was a proud graduate of the Afton Central High, Class of 1957. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and spending time with nature. A lifelong musician, Patty studied music at the University of New York at Fredonia and served as music director of Sardis Presbyterian Church in Linden, NC for over 20 years. Patty loved making music and her church family brought so much joy to her in life.
She is survived by sisters Sharon Sheldon, and husband David; and Beverly Morby and husband John. Patty was the cherished mother of Jeanne Hoel and husband, Fred; Ray Fuller, Jr.; Alex Fuller and wife, Susan; Karen Crawford and husband, Ivan; and Robert House. Patty was a beloved grandmother to eleven grandchildren: Claire, Daniel, Karen, Christina, Jessica, Sarah, Lauren, Tracey, Joshua, Cooper, Megan; and great grandchildren, Julian, Adrien, Emma, Evelyn, Nicholas, Mark, and Emma.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 11:45 AM until 12:45 PM at Sardis Presbyterian Church in Linden. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Joey Hester and Rev. Matthew Bowman. Entombment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
11:45 - 12:45 PM
Sardis Presbyterian Church
OCT
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sardis Presbyterian Church
