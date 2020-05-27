|
Patricia "Patty" McDaniel Beard
Fayetteville—Ms. Patricia "Patty" McDaniel Beard, 73 passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. Larry West, Rev. Larry Wilkes and Rev. Tim Hall. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She was born in Sampson County to the late, Floyd Lawrence McDaniel, Jr. and Emmie Kaywood Bordeaux McDaniel.
She is survived by her children, Angela B. Jestes & husband, Chris and Jennifer B. Jacobs all of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Chase & Kayleigh Jacobs; sisters, Peggy West & husband, G B of Fayetteville and Brenda Clark of Elizabethtown; brothers, Floyd L. McDaniel, III of Autryville, Allen McDaniel & wife, Carol Anne of Fairmont, Kenneth McDaniel of Oak Island and Charles McDaniel & wife, Amy of Stedman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patty's honor to Sharon Baptist Church, 9957 Turnbull Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 27 to May 28, 2020