Benson—Patricia (Pat) Rivers Rachmat, 70, of Benson, NC passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Johnston Health of Clayton.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Rivers and Dorothy Rivers Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 23 years, Zaki Rachmat, and her brother, Donald Rivers.

She is survived by her beloved son, Chris Workman (Stacy) of Burnsville; sister, Jackie Smith (Charles) of Surf City; grandchildren, Alle & Abbe Workman, Lexy & Abbey Fisher; great-grandson, Jaxon.

Pat loved her job as a physiotherapist, a position she held for many years, and was thrilled to open her own practice in Fayetteville, NC where she remained until illness forced her to retire. She enjoyed helping others, her flowers in the yard, watching the birds at her bird feeder, was a voracious reader and loved traveling, something which she did for many years.

A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Rd., Garner, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Johnston County.



