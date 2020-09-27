Patricia Smith Walters
Fayetteville, NC—Patricia Smith Walters, age 90, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
She was born on October 7, 1929 in Shanghai, China to the late Harry and Patricia Dunne Smith. In 1937, her family moved to the United States, where they chose to reside in California. Patricia married Hilton Everette Walters on February 22, 1947 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They continued to reside in California until 1961, when they moved to North Carolina, Hilton's former home.
She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and the Gray's Creek Woman's Club, and enjoyed volunteering at the Gray's Creek Christian Center and Fayetteville Urban Ministries for several years. She will be remembered for the endless love she gave to her many pets that she nourished over the years, as well as for her love of gardening.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Hilton, her parents, her sister, and five brothers.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Walters and wife, Susan of Gray's Creek; her daughter, Valerie Autry and husband, Kenneth of Barefoot Road; her grandchildren, Paige Ross and husband, Ty, Will Walters and wife, Tiffany, Christy Spiller and husband, Dale, Natalie Autry, Chad Autry, and Kristie Autry; her great-grandchildren, Hunter and Anna Grace Spiller, William and Hamp Walters, Georgia and Laney Ross, and Owen Autry; a niece, Mary Ellen Jenson and husband, Tim; and Tim Smith and wife, Tricia.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Williams and Reverend Neil Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fayetteville Urban Ministry at 701 Whitfield Street in Fayetteville, NC 28306, or at www.fayurbmin.org/donate
.