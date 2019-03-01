Home

POWERED BY

Patricia Spano


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Spano Obituary
Patricia Spano
Stedman — Patricia A. Spano, 83, passed away in her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Spano of Union, MS; Thomas Spano of Pittsburgh, PA; Joseph Spano, III of Stedman, NC; William Spano of Clarion, PA; and Patrick Spano of Murrysville, PA; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial mass at a later date in Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.