Patricia Spano
Stedman — Patricia A. Spano, 83, passed away in her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Spano of Union, MS; Thomas Spano of Pittsburgh, PA; Joseph Spano, III of Stedman, NC; William Spano of Clarion, PA; and Patrick Spano of Murrysville, PA; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial mass at a later date in Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019