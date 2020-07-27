Patricia T. BradyHope Mills—Patricia Ann Tosco Brady, 66, of Hope Mills, passed away on July 25, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Charlotte, NC.Born in New York Co, NY, Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Ann Marie McCue Tosco. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Hayden Brady.She is survived by her daughters, Cathi Buie of Fayetteville, Erica Maxwell and husband Jason of Fayetteville, and Heather Stough and husband Beau of Camden; son, Jason Brady and wife Erica of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kristyn Keefe and husband Bazen, Dylan Stough, Camryn Stough, Morgan Brady, and Bryce Maxwell; great grandchildren, Wyatt and Rebecca Keefe; sister, Kathy Grantham and husband Bobby; brothers, John Tosco and wife Amy, and Wayne Kool and wife Pat; and a host of other family members and friends.The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5919 Spinner Road in Hope Mills. A rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills with a memorial mass to follow at noon. Burial will follow at San Isidro Catholic Church in Stedman.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alms House at 5512 W. Patterson Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.