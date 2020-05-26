|
|
Patricia Wilson
Fayetteville—Patricia Wilson, 74, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home.
Pat, as she was lovingly called, was born on September 20, 1945 in Cumberland, MD. The daughter of the late John and Dorothy Daychak, she was a graduate of Cumberland's Fort Hill High School and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing School. She worked many years at Memorial Hospital before moving to Fayetteville, where she worked for the Cumberland County Health Department, retiring in 2007.
Pat loved her family, planting flowers, and putting together puzzles. Her dog, Minnie, whom she adored, was always by her side. Like many of the puzzles she diligently worked on, only to find a piece missing, our hearts are now missing an important piece. While the missing puzzle piece's location remained a mystery, even though Minnie was always suspected, we are comforted to know our heart's missing piece is now in heaven.
Surviving are her husband, Ken; her daughter Krista (David); four sons, Daryl, Sean (Jennifer), Kenny (Tab) and Bryan (Jeannie); and six wonderful grandkids that she loved deeply (Jordan, Bailey, Evan, Alyssa, Kayla, Caroline).
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. and a Funeral Service will begin at Noon on Thursday, May 28th at Scarpelli Funeral Home P.A., 108 Virginia Ave., Cumberland, MD, with her final resting place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to - Cumberland County, Gilmore Center, 1600 Purdue Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2020