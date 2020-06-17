CSM (Ret) Patrick Gavin TadinaSt Pauls—Patrick Gavin Tadina, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020.He is preceded in death by his parents, Esteban and Irene Tadina; sister, Nani Tadina; and brother, Stephen Tadina.He is survived by his wife, Karen S. Tadina of the home; two daughters, Catherine Poeschl of Dale, TX and Alamea Banther of St. Pauls; four sons, Sterling Tadina of Dale, TX, Benjamin Wallace of St. Pauls, Dennis Tadina of Fayetteville, and Ryan Dalberg of Toma, WI; two sisters, Blossom Sullivan of Maxton, and Mailey Fraizer of Maui, HI; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Patrick was well known as Command Sergeant Major Tadina. His service during the Vietnam era was one of extreme valor and service as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP), 74th Infantry Detachment Long Range Patrol (LRP) and Company N (Ranger), 75th Infantry. While serving as a team leader for five years, he never had one of his team killed. This was accomplished at the risk of his own life during the many times he was cited for valor (2 Silver Stars), 10 Bronze Stars (7 with V Device), 4 Army Commendation Medals (2 with V Device) and three Purple Hearts.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Rogers & Breece on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 AM.